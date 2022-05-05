GJA finally sets date for its presidential elections

A press release issued by the association Thursday morning said the finalisation of the election date follows the successful resolution of petitions submitted before the GJA Elections Adjudication Committee (EDAC.

“The election process will begin with the publication of the GJA register in the national dailies on Monday, May 9, 2022.”

“A copy of this list will be circulated to all Regional Branches, Chapters and media houses at least (30) calendar days before the election.

“This will be followed by an engagement with officials of the Electoral Commission of Ghana to discuss the entire Election and Electoral Processes.

“In the meantime, the Vetting of Candidates by the Panel set up by the Election Committee, has begun its formative work and will come up with Rules of Procedure for the activity. This will be published shortly.”

The Panel has the following as members:

Col. M’bawine Atintande (rtd) – Chairman

Mr. Osei Kwadwo Adow Esq- Member

Mrs. Vicky Wireko-Andoh – Member

Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu – Member

Dr. Ebo Afful – Member

Mr. Peter Martey Agbeko – Member/Secretary

Pulse Ghana

The press release said after the national and regional vetting, successful candidates will be formally introduced to members of the association, and that the elections committee is in the process of setting up a platform to facilitate the campaigning process by the candidates.

“It is anticipated that the elections will be held at both the national and regional level on Friday, June 24, 2022 and the results declared that same day.