Glo Ghana Manager remanded for defiling 14-year-old girl

The suspect, married with children in Nigeria was put before Koforidua Circuit Court “B” Monday, July 19, 2021.

According to a starrfm.com.gh report, the Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Bernard Annor told the court that the victim stays with the mother in Koforidua while the father works as a manager of a Fuel Station in Tema.

He said on July 9, 2021, the father of the victim based upon a tip-off that a man has been picking his daughter with his private car almost every day to an unknown destination after school, came to Koforidua quietly to survey.

On the day, the accused did not show up. However, the father searched the school bag of the victim where he retrieved tablets of ‘Lydia Emergency Contraceptive’.

The alleged victim confided in the father when interrogated that, in June 2021, the accused met her at Koforidua-Asokore and told her she was beautiful and that he wanted her to become his friend. She said in the same month, the accused invited her to his house at Abrewa-Nkwanta, a suburb of Koforidua on three occasions where he had unprotected sexual intercourse with her each time she visited.

The alleged victim said the accused bought her 'Lydia Contraceptive' anytime he had sexual intercourse with her.

The father of the victim lodged a formal complaint at the Eastern Regional Office of the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVSSU) where a medical report form was issued to the alleged victim.

A medical doctor who examined the victim confirmed the sexual abuse stating among other things that the hymen of the victim was broken. The accused was subsequently arrested by the Police.

The accused admitted the offence but said the victim visited him twice and that he had consensual sexual intercourse with her only during her first visit.

He told investigators that he gave the contraceptive to her to prevent pregnancy.

The accused has been charged with defilement contrary to section 101 (2) of the Criminal Offences Act 29/60 as amended by section 11 of Act 554/98.

The defense counsel prayed the court to admit the accused to bail but the Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Bernard Annor raised objection stating that the accused has no permanent place of abode in Koforidua and has credible information that the accused was preparing to leave Ghana to Nigeria to visit his wife and children, therefore, may jump bail.