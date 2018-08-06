Pulse.com.gh logo
Glo Lafftafest comes off in Accra on fire on Aug 12


Comedy Show Glo Lafftafest to set Accra on fire on Aug 12

play Ghanaian comedian, DKB

The city of Accra is literally going to be on fire from Sunday, August 12 as the richest ensemble of comedians across Africa storm the Glo Lafftafest event at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra.

On parade at the comedy show are Ghana’s finest comedians DKB, Foster Romanus, Jacinta, Khemical, Salvador from Uganda, and from Nigeria

Basketmouth, Bovi, Gordons, Seyi Law, Dan D Humorous and Senator.

Invitations to this epoch event is being extended to loyal Glo subscribers who recharge their Glo SIMs and use up a token GHc 20 for voice only or those who use up to minimum GHc 30 for both voice and data. Non Glo customers who wish to enjoy the show can purchase Glo products at the venue and go on to have a lifetime experience.

READ ALSO: Ghana Medical Association calls of impending strike

The Lafftafest is berthing in Ghana for the first time. Last year alone, Glo organized 27 of such shows in Nigeria. The show has also attracted international acts from across the world.

This event is the first of the marathon mix of music and comedy mega shows organized by Glo Mobile Ghana for the benefit of its subscribers across the country.

The comedians will take turns to deliver first rate entertainment and rib cracking comedy tothousands of Glo subscribers expected at the show.

The Lafftafest show is scheduled to herald the Glo mega shows, a marathon mix of music and comedy, slated to run from August onwards at the Fantasy Dome, Trade Fair, Accra.

After the Lafftafest event of Sunday, August 12, the Glo Mega Music show will thereafter take the centre stage on Saturday, August 25, 2018 at the same venue.

READ ALSO: Okyehene palace expansion to affect 500 homes

On the line for the music shows are some of the best stars available in Ghana and across Africa. These include Davido, Sarkodie, Wizkid, Stonebwoy, Flavour, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Diamond Platnumz, Kumami Eugene and Patapaa.

A statement from Glo affirmed that all arrangements have been put in place to ensure that Glo subscribers enjoy premium entertainment at the event.

