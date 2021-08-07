GNAT rejects 2021/2022 salary increment for public workers, here's why

“That is not what we expected. The ongoing discussions on various social media platforms indicate clearly that workers are understandably unhappy with the outcome of the negotiations,” National President of GNAT, Ms Philippa Larsen, said.

She was speaking during the opening session of the sixth Quadrennial Eastern Regional delegates’ conference of GNAT, themed: "GNAT@90 surviving as a reliable and vibrant teacher union in the 21st century – teaching the journey, explicating the essence and examining the prospects."

Ms Larsen said, “We are not happy either. We had to settle on the relatively low rates of increments reluctantly after intense negotiations spanning many weeks.”

Adding that the association’s leadership were so sad and that explains why they could not muster the courage to inform members about the outcome of the negotiations with the tripartite committee.

“I am sad, all leaders are so sad and that is why we didn’t have the courage to disclose the initial outcome of the negotiations to you.”

She noted that the current system of remuneration in the country’s public sector was not fair and that it only favoured some categories of officeholders, saying, “And we are not going to agree. We will not agree to that”.

Ms Larsen called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene swiftly, otherwise, there would be no industrial harmony in the coming days, insisting, “Otherwise there will be no peace and the country will become ungovernable”.

“For industrial harmony in the country, the four and seven percent, we are never happy,” she added.

She urged the president to initiate a process towards the establishment of a commission made up of experts from various fields to advise the government on salaries for all jobholders in the public service to guarantee fairness.