God will punish those saying dumsor is back - NPP man

Evans Annang

The Ablekuma Central Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Isaac Asare has said members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are using the recent power crisis as a method to "deceive Ghanaians" that dumsor is back.

Dumsor

Pulse Ghana

He said the era where Ghanaians experienced dumsor under the government of John Mahama is not what Ghanaians are witnessing under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

His comments come after the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCO) served notice that it will begin a 4-month load shedding exercise with the Electricity Company of Ghana in some parts of the country.

The exercise is expected to commence in April and last through to August.

Ebenezer Amankwaah, the Corporate Communications Manager of GRIDCo, who confirmed this in a media interview, in Accra, said the load shedding schedule will enable both the ECG and GRIDCo to inform their customers ahead of the outages.

But the NPP man explained that what is happening is planned maintenance.

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, he appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm as steps are taken to address the intermittent power outages being experienced in the country.

He said the NPP government would not allow the country to slip back into the prolonged period of dumsor, which was experienced under former President John Mahama.

He assured the public that the government had included in the budget for this year the provision to improve the electricity supply systems and it was going to continue until the whole country's system improves.

Asare stated that God will deal with those peddling lies that Ghana was back to dumsor.

He claimed Mahama could not resolve dumsor as he told Ghanaians and it was the NPP that resolved the crisis.

He said the NDC was only interested in stealing state resources and not helping manage the crisis we were going through.

Evans Annang Evans Annang

