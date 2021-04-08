God will punish those saying dumsor is back - NPP man

But the NPP man explained that what is happening is planned maintenance.

Speaking on Accra-based Rainbow Radio, he appealed to Ghanaians to remain calm as steps are taken to address the intermittent power outages being experienced in the country.

He said the NPP government would not allow the country to slip back into the prolonged period of dumsor, which was experienced under former President John Mahama.

He assured the public that the government had included in the budget for this year the provision to improve the electricity supply systems and it was going to continue until the whole country's system improves.

Asare stated that God will deal with those peddling lies that Ghana was back to dumsor.