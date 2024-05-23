Godfred Dame is scheming to jail Ato Forson at all cost – NDC

Speaking to the media moments after Thursday’s court proceedings, Mr Gyamfi disclosed the overtures being made by the AG and the calls to the third accused person at odd hours all in an attempt to get incriminating testimony against the Minority Leader.

“We have times without number explained why we think that Hon Ato Forson is innocent. And that this case is needless. The minority leader has opened his case and closed it. Currently, the 3rd accused is being cross-examined by lawyers for a minority leader who is the first accused.

“We were all in court to monitor the proceedings, but we were shocked to the marrow when the 3rd accused under cross-examination disclosed to the court that the Hon Attorney General has been reaching out to him, calling him over the phone that he has reached out to him and met him in person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“That the Attorney-General has been asking to give false testimony to the court and skew his testimony in such a way that corroborates the AG, against the first accused so that the first accused can be convicted and jailed. He said this in open court.”

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia also said the party is scandalized during court proceedings on Thursday on the matter in which the Minority leader, Ato Forson is standing trial.

“It has come to the attention of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that during the proceedings of today, Thursday, 23rd May, 2024, in the matter of the trial of the Leader of the NDC Minority in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the 3rd Accused, Mr. Richard Jakpa testified in open court that the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has had several meetings with him at odd hours and telephone conversations impressing on him to skew his testimony to implicate the Minority Leader.