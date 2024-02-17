Government allocates GH₵150 million to address pothole challenge nationwide

Potholes have been a longstanding concern for motorists, causing discomfort, vehicle damage, and posing safety hazards. The GH₵150 million fund aims to systematically tackle this challenge by repairing and patching road surfaces to improve the overall quality of the country's road network.

The initiative comes at a crucial time when citizens have been advocating for swift action to address the deteriorating state of roads. The allocated funds will be strategically deployed to identified pothole-prone areas, emphasizing major highways, urban roads, and key transportation routes.

According to an official statement from the Ministry, the Department of Urban Roads will initiate routine pothole patching activities on major roads, capitalizing on the favorable dry season conditions.

“The amount is part of the first quarter releases from the Ministry of Finance to the Ministry of Roads and Highways,” the statement read.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways reassured the public of its dedication to resolving all road network challenges across the country and urged the public to collaborate with the Ministry in its efforts to enhance the national road network.