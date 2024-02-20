Government disburses GH¢5 Million to clear ECG arrears for Senior High Schools

The disconnection had significant consequences for students at Accra Academy, leaving them in darkness and necessitating the use of torchlights for studying. Responding to the urgent situation, the Free SHS Secretariat has taken notice and authorized the payment of the outstanding arrears.

According to Accra-based Citi FM, An anonymous teacher revealed that some on-campus teachers also experienced disconnection. The teacher clarified that the school is not directly responsible for settling the debt and is unaware of the specific amount owed to the power distribution company.

The head of prosecution at ECG, Paul Agraga, has explained that the disconnection is part of an ongoing initiative to recover outstanding payments owed to the company.

"Normally, we have a team that goes around once in a while to inform our customers of their debts so they do not accumulate. So, if you take Accra Academy, for example, they owe in excess of GH¢400,000 to the ECG," Agraga stated.

He further dismissed allegations that the ECG is deliberately targeting the school and emphasized that the company also owes its partners, which it has an obligation to pay.

"We did not specifically target Accra Academy; it is an ongoing operation we are conducting. A number of homes, businesses, and institutions have also suffered the same fate. The no-free consumption does not discriminate at all, and once you owe, you will be disconnected. It does not matter whether it is Parliament or a security service because we also owe people that we have to pay," Agraga clarified.

The Accra Sports Stadium has also had its power disconnected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) over huge debts owed.