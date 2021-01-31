The President made this known during his 23rd COVID-19 national address on Sunday, January 31, 2021, whilst announcing measures taken to manage the increasing COVID-19 cases in the country.

"Fellow Ghanaians, in Update No. 21, I indicated that Ghana is set to procure her first consignment of the COVID vaccines within the first half of this year," the President said.

He continued that "since then, a lot of work has been done towards the realisation of this. Our aim is to vaccinate the entire population, with an initial target of twenty million people".

According to the President, "through bilateral and multilateral means, we are hopeful that, by the end of June, a total of seventeen million, six hundred thousand (17.6 million) vaccine doses would have been procured for the Ghanaian people".

During the Sunday night address where some new restrictions have been announced such as a ban on weddings and funerals, Nana Addo also noted that "the earliest vaccine will be in the country by March".