Approximately 47 percent of the anticipated 850,000 tonnes of cocoa beans for the season will be acquired from farmers through the Licensed Buying Companies.
Gov't approves $800m loan for COCOBOD
The government has granted approval for an $800 million loan agreement between the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) and a consortium of banks and financial institutions. This loan is intended to finance the procurement of cocoa beans for the upcoming 2023/2024 Crop Season.
In response to concerns raised by Reuters regarding a reported $200 million loan from cocoa traders to address funding gaps, COCOBOD clarified that it has implemented a two-prong financing strategy with the objective of ensuring sufficient funds are secured for the 2023/2024 cocoa season.
The statement from COCOBOD reassures that concrete measures have been taken, including firm assurances from bankers regarding timely fund availability. Additionally, a "Cocoa syndicated Loan" has been presented in Parliament for consideration and approval.
The 2023/2024 loan facility disbursement is proposed to be utilized for cocoa purchases and related operations as listed below:
Farmers’ services cost
– cocoa diseases and pest controls
– fertilizer distribution and application
– farmer pension scheme
– cocoa roads
– industry inputs (jute sacks, twine, stencil ink, passbooks.)
– child education support
Share of Net FOB
-payments to farmers
– buyer’s margin
– hauler’s margin
– international marketing operations (storage and shipping operations)
– disinfestation/grading and sealing cost
-finance cost
-COCOBOD and divisions cost
other costs/scale inspection and phytosanitary inspections
-rehabilitation
-planting of coffee and sheanut operations
