He stated that the programme would be moved to the Office of the President to enhance coordination.
Gov't approves nuclear technology into power generation mix
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has approved the inclusion of nuclear technology into Ghana’s power generation mix, and the Ghana Nuclear Power Programme Organization (GNPPO), the Minister for Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie has said.
Kwaku Afriyie mentioned that his outfit had also received approval for the commercial release of Bt pod borer resistance Cowpea which would boost farmers’ yields and add value to Ghana’s agricultural sector.
The Crop and Food Research Institute at the Council for Scientific Research- Crop Research Institute has developed various innovative products, including hybrid maize varieties, tomato varieties, and bio-composite materials, which are expected to contribute to food security, economic growth, and environmental sustainability.
Carbon market and climate change
In the efforts to combat climate change, Kwaku Afriyie said his Ministry had developed a Carbon Market Framework document to incentivize organisations to minimize their carbon footprint and adopt low-carbon technologies.
He revealed that the Ministry had engaged several Governments, including Switzerland, Singapore, Sweden, and South Korea, to explore investment opportunities in the carbon market.
He mentioned that the projects which are being developed are; clean cooking solutions, waste-to-compost projects, and electric bikes, among others,
These products when developed would contribute to Ghana’s sustainable development and climate change mitigation goals.
