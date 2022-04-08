Gov't borrowed to build Tamale Airport, Kumasi Airport Phase II, Pokuase Interchange — Bawumia

He indicated that the government spent GH¢50.1billion during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic adding that the government took the decision in order to save the lives of the people.

He also attributed the hardships to the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"The increase in commodity prices has been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Russia and Ukraine together account for 30 percent of the global wheat export. The longer the conflict the greater will be the disruptions to the global food supply. The country is also likely to slow global growth.

"According to the AfDB, the price of wheat has shot up by 62 percent since the war has begun. The price of fertilizer is up by 300 percent, and the price of maize is up by 36 percent since the war begin. Here in Ghana, 60 percent of our total imports of iron ore and steel are from Ukraine.

