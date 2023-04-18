Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday

However, in view of the fact that 22 April falls on a Saturday, the president has, by an executive instrument, in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (ACT 601) declared Monday, 24 April 2023, as an additional public holiday.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.

Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.

The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.