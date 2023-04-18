This is because Saturday, April 22, 2023, marks Eid-ul-Fitr, which is a statutory public holiday.
Govt declares Monday April 24 as public holiday
The government has declared Monday, April 24, 2023, a public holiday.
However, in view of the fact that 22 April falls on a Saturday, the president has, by an executive instrument, in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (ACT 601) declared Monday, 24 April 2023, as an additional public holiday.
A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery, said the holiday should be observed as such throughout the country.
Eid al-Fitr is the earlier of the two official holidays celebrated within Islam.
The religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.
Muslims believe the Holy Quran was revealed in Ramadan and throughout the month, they fast and engage in other rituals to get closer to Allah.
Eid-ul-Fitr is an important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide to mark the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting (sawm).
