Gov't declares Monday January 9 as a public holiday to mark Constitution Day

The day is purposed to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democracy.

"However, in view of the fact that 7th January 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement added.