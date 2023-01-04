ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't declares Monday January 9 as a public holiday to mark Constitution Day

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government has declared January 9, 2023, as a public holiday.

Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery
Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery

A statement issued by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the day has been declared a Public Holiday to mark "Constitution Day."

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The day is purposed to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democracy.

It called on Ghanaians to observe the day as a statutory public holiday throughout the country.

"The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 7 January 2023 marks Constitution Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday," it said.

"However, in view of the fact that 7th January 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement added.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

New year Accident

W/R: 4 dead in 'New Year' accident in Takoradi

Fuel pump

Fuel prices drop by 8%

Rev. Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah predicts 'Warfare" and a coup in 2023

Lawyer Kissi Agyebeng

Government Isn't committed to fighting corruption - Kissi Agyabeng