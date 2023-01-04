Gov't declares Monday January 9 as a public holiday to mark Constitution Day

A statement issued by the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the day has been declared a Public Holiday to mark "Constitution Day."
The government has declared January 9, 2023, as a public holiday.
The day is purposed to remind Ghanaians of their commitment to upholding the rule of law, constitutionalism, and democracy.
It called on Ghanaians to observe the day as a statutory public holiday throughout the country.
"The general public is hereby notified that Saturday, 7 January 2023 marks Constitution Day which is a Statutory Public Holiday," it said.
"However, in view of the fact that 7th January 2023 falls on a Saturday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 9th January 2023 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country," the statement added.
