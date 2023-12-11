ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't denies selling 30% shares in Vodafone

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu, has revealed that the government has not sold its 30% stake in Vodafone Ghana.

Ursula Owusu
Ursula Owusu

The minister’s revelation follows a question posed by the member of Parliament for the South Dayi constituency, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, who sought to know whether the government had plans to sell its shares in Vodafone Ghana.

Recommended articles

Answering the question, Ursula Owusu stated categorically that the government of Ghana has no plans to sell its 30% shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited.

She added that Vodafone Ghana transferred its 70% stake in the company to the Telecel Group in February 2023.

Vodafone sells its 70% Ghana stake
Vodafone sells its 70% Ghana stake Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

In February of this year, Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) completed the sale of its 70% shareholding in Vodafone Ghana (GTCL) to Telecel Group.

Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive of Vodafone, said the sale of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group is a further step in simplifying Vodafone’s African portfolio. Since entering the market in 2008, Vodafone has helped to develop Ghana’s critical network infrastructure, supporting customers, businesses, and communities.

The transaction has received regulatory approval and agreement from the Government of Ghana, which will retain its 30% minority shareholding in GTCL.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dr. Bawumia was at the event.

'I never said you can use Ghana card to buy a car' – Bawumia Clarifies

Ghana tackling the ills of the informal economy -Bawumia

Ghana Card confronting challenges of informal economy such as identity fraud, age cheating – Bawumia

Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi.

We’ll support Police to ensure peaceful elections in 2024 - GIS boss

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva and Nana Addo.

Government of Ghana can't impose restrictions on import of 'yemuadie' and others — IMF