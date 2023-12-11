The minister’s revelation follows a question posed by the member of Parliament for the South Dayi constituency, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, who sought to know whether the government had plans to sell its shares in Vodafone Ghana.
Gov't denies selling 30% shares in Vodafone
The Minister for Communication and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu, has revealed that the government has not sold its 30% stake in Vodafone Ghana.
Answering the question, Ursula Owusu stated categorically that the government of Ghana has no plans to sell its 30% shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited.
She added that Vodafone Ghana transferred its 70% stake in the company to the Telecel Group in February 2023.
In February of this year, Vodafone Group Plc (Vodafone) completed the sale of its 70% shareholding in Vodafone Ghana (GTCL) to Telecel Group.
Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive of Vodafone, said the sale of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group is a further step in simplifying Vodafone’s African portfolio. Since entering the market in 2008, Vodafone has helped to develop Ghana’s critical network infrastructure, supporting customers, businesses, and communities.
The transaction has received regulatory approval and agreement from the Government of Ghana, which will retain its 30% minority shareholding in GTCL.
