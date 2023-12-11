Gov't denies selling 30% shares in Vodafone

Answering the question, Ursula Owusu stated categorically that the government of Ghana has no plans to sell its 30% shareholding in Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited.

She added that Vodafone Ghana transferred its 70% stake in the company to the Telecel Group in February 2023.

Margherita Della Valle, Chief Executive of Vodafone, said the sale of Vodafone Ghana to Telecel Group is a further step in simplifying Vodafone’s African portfolio. Since entering the market in 2008, Vodafone has helped to develop Ghana’s critical network infrastructure, supporting customers, businesses, and communities.