Govt deploys 1000 military men to Bawku over killing of immigration officer

Evans Annang

One thousand (1000) special forces from the Ghana Armed Forces have been dispatched to Bawku in the Upper East Region by the government.

The forces are to increase security in the conflict area after an immigration officer were shot at earlier this week.

In an interview with Joy FM in Accra, the Upper Eastern Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu said the forces will also assist in investigation into the killers who are still on the loose.

“REGSEC, we are intensifying, government is helping us by bringing in Special Forces to Bawku, about 1,000 of them both police and soldiers.”

He added that “some are already at Bawku. Camps are already being built to house these soldiers.”

Other measures, he claims, have been put in place to improve regional security, but he declined to elaborate.

Mr Yakubu urged civil society and individuals to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

Despite the fact that no arrests have yet been made, he claims that authorities in Bawku are working round the clock to make arrests.

“I can tell you that we are in control of the situation. Government is helping us otherwise it would have been worse than this,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga has condemned the attack on personnel of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS) which occurred on Monday, April 3, 2023.

“This is most reprehensible and should not be repeated again. An investigation into the matter must be conducted and the perpetrators brought to book,” the April 4 release read.

Mr Ayariga also expressed his condolence to the family of the deceased and seized the opportunity to urge the government not to relent in its effort to restore peace and tranquility to the community.

