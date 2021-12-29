RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt extends curfew in Bawku amid renewed gun shootings

Evans Annang

The Ministry of Interior has extended the curfew it placed on Bawku in the Upper East Region.

Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery
Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery

In a statement by the Ministry, the extension is due to recent gun shootings in the municipality.

“There is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities, and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said government is calling “on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.”

The statement further called for peacebuilding through non-violent means.

Mahama Ayariga, Bawku Central MP
Mahama Ayariga, Bawku Central MP ece-auto-gen

There were gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the township.

The curfew is expected to cease from 8 pm to 8 am daily, effective Wednesday, December 29.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

