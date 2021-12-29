Govt extends curfew in Bawku amid renewed gun shootings

“There is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities, and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted,” the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, said government is calling “on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them.”

The statement further called for peacebuilding through non-violent means.

ece-auto-gen

There were gunshots in the early hours of Monday, December 27, 2021, which resulted in the loss of lives and the destruction of properties in the township.