Govt gives clearance for 11,000 jobs in police, immigration and prison service

The Ministry of Education can also employ new staff through the Ghana Education Service.

The letter to the Ministry of Interior, states that the Ministry “is hereby granted financial clearance to enable the Comptroller-General, of Ghana Immigration Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service to recruit two thousand (2,000), Chief Fire Officer to recruit two thousand (2,000), and the Inspector General of Police to recruit five thousand (5,000), personnel to augment the staffing position of the Services”.

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Fire Service and Ghana Prisons Service, under the Ministry of the Interior in the 2021 Annual Estimates” the clearance letter stated.

The Ministry of National Security per the Finance Minister’s letter dated the 21st of June 2021, grants financial clearance to enable the National Signals Bureau (NSB) to recruit additional one hundred (100) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) to recruit one hundred and forty (140) individuals to augment its workforce.

“The emoluments of the personnel should be charged against the Compensation of Employees vote of the Ministry of National Security in the 2021 Annual Estimates. The Hon. Minister for National Security is to ensure that the engaged staff have their documents processed in time and placed on the Mechanized Payroll early enough to enable the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department effect payment of their salaries” the Finance Minister directed.

