Gov't needs to borrow to keep Free SHS running and construct roads – Deputy Finance Minister-designate

Abena Osei Asare made this known at the Appointments Committee of Parliament during her vetting on Thursday, June 3, 2021.
Although the mass introduction of the Free SHS policy was not a bad idea, its implementation was not well thought through and fell short of achieving the desired goals.
Ghana is putting in a lot of effort to ensure that education receives the needed attention, but the sector of the country continues to suffer from the lack of infrastructure, inadequate teaching, and learning materials, and the lack of teachers at the various levels of education in the country.
Infrastructure remains the greatest challenge that the government's Free SHS policy has faced since its introduction in 2017 and this has been worsened by the failure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to pay contractors.