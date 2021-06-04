RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Gov't needs to borrow to keep Free SHS running and construct roads – Deputy Finance Minister-designate

Kojo Emmanuel

"We [Government] need to continue with the Free SHS, we need to continue the road construction. We need to continue with the Ghana CARES, we need to continue with the infrastructure the people want to have. So in this situation, what do you do? We try as much as possible to borrow amounts of money that will serve our interest," the Deputy Minister-designate of Finance Abena Osei Asare has said.

According to her, the excessive borrowing of the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must continue to undertake developmental projects in the country.

Abena Osei Asare made this known at the Appointments Committee of Parliament during her vetting on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Although the mass introduction of the Free SHS policy was not a bad idea, its implementation was not well thought through and fell short of achieving the desired goals.

Ghana is putting in a lot of effort to ensure that education receives the needed attention, but the sector of the country continues to suffer from the lack of infrastructure, inadequate teaching, and learning materials, and the lack of teachers at the various levels of education in the country.

Infrastructure remains the greatest challenge that the government's Free SHS policy has faced since its introduction in 2017 and this has been worsened by the failure of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration to pay contractors.

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

