The Public Relations Officer of WAEC, Ms. Winifred Ampiaw disclosed that the funds received thus far amount to GH¢10.5 million for BECE and GH¢40 million for WASSCE.
Gov't pays WAEC GH¢55m for 2023 BECE and WASSCE
The government has paid the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) GH¢55 million to prepare for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).
Recommended articles
The payment comes after the Minority in Parliament raised concerns about the outstanding debts owed WAEC.
Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Minority Spokesperson on Education, expressed deep concern over WAEC's urgent need for over GH¢50 million to fulfill its financial obligations and ensure the seamless organization of the upcoming 2023.
He highlighted the current challenges faced by WAEC, citing the government’s failure to release funds for compensating individuals who provided their services during the 2022 WASSCE.
This includes allowances owed to supervisors, invigilators, examiners, and other personnel who were involved in the examination process.
Winifred Ampiaw in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM giving the breakdown of the money said "We have received some amount of money that will enable us to conduct the exams, for both WASSCE and BECE. However, there's a payment plan to pay the rest. So far we have received GH¢10.5 million to be able to conduct BECE, and for WASSCE, we have received GH¢40 million. This amount will enable us to take care of the pre-exams activities and the conduct of the exams itself. We've received GH¢55 million in total received, I know for a fact that we have received the money."
"The payment is for this year's exams, we are supposed to spend a rough estimate of GH¢18 million for BECE. For WASSCE, the total cost for just the pre and the conduct of the main will take us to GH¢63.5 million. We are left with about GH¢7.5 million. However, I want to assure the public that yes, we are in the position to conduct both exams for this year," she added.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh