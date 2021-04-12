Gov’t planning to replace eggs with Chinese mackerel for students – GNAPF fumes

“The nutrients in eggs help the brains so you can’t compare mackerels to them. There was no agreement but gov’t said eggs should be added to the school feeding program. It was last week we heard that the eggs are being substituted with mackerel. Which is unfortunate.”

In recent months, the rising cost of poultry feed has led to an increase in the prices of eggs across the country.

Egg prices have gone up by 50% in the last two months in the Bono Region, which is one of the hubs for the production of eggs.

A crate of egg which used to cost between GH¢13 and GH¢18 in November now sells for between GH¢20 and GH¢25.