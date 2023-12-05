ADVERTISEMENT
Govt releases GH¢20m to settle capitation grant arears

Emmanuel Tornyi

The government has announced the release of GH¢20 million for the payment of capitation grants for public basic schools across the country.

The scheme was introduced to replace all fees paid by parents in public basic schools to improve and expand access to education and support school performance improvement efforts.

Payments of the grants had been in arrears for two years, leading the Minority in Parliament and stakeholders in the education sector to complain about the delays that, in their view, were negatively impacting education at the basic level.

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament, the Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, stated that efforts have been made to clear the arrears.

"Mr. Speaker, capitation grant arrears of GH¢15 million were disbursed to schools in May 2023, and the remaining arrears of last year amounting to GH¢20 million have been released by the Ministry of Finance and are currently being processed for disbursement. In addition, GH¢4.2 million of this year’s capitation is also being processed for disbursement," he said.

