His comments come after the Gomoa East DCE Solomon Darko-Quarm said the Buduburam Refugee camp has outlived its usefulness.

This is his justification for an impending demolition geared at returning the 141-acre land to its original owners.

The Gomoa East Assembly in a notice dated September 29, 2021, informed the residents of the former refugee camp that September 30 is the final day for the relocation.

It also informed residents that the area will be demolished any time after September 30, 2021.

But the Ghana Refugee Board said the demolition has been put on hold until a new place is arranged for the refugees.

In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Tetteh Padi said the "Government is sensitive to the plight of refugees so the actual demolition has been put on hold while we give them time to make alternate arrangements for shelter.