According to the board's Executive Secretary, Tetteh Padi, "the Ghana Refugee Board has found alternative shelter for them and they will be moved away from the place."
Demolition of Buduburam camp put on hold
The demolition of the Buduburam camp has been suspended amid appeals from residents of the camp, the Ghana Refugee Board has said.
His comments come after the Gomoa East DCE Solomon Darko-Quarm said the Buduburam Refugee camp has outlived its usefulness.
This is his justification for an impending demolition geared at returning the 141-acre land to its original owners.
The Gomoa East Assembly in a notice dated September 29, 2021, informed the residents of the former refugee camp that September 30 is the final day for the relocation.
It also informed residents that the area will be demolished any time after September 30, 2021.
But the Ghana Refugee Board said the demolition has been put on hold until a new place is arranged for the refugees.
In an interview on Accra-based Citi FM, Tetteh Padi said the "Government is sensitive to the plight of refugees so the actual demolition has been put on hold while we give them time to make alternate arrangements for shelter.
"For the rest of the population, they still have a little bit of time to make alternative arrangements."
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh