Govt to commence construction of 111 hospitals today

“101 district Hospitals will commence on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. The provision will also see to the provision of two specialised hospitals, one for the middle belt and one for the northern part, these are psychiatric hospitals and then redevelopment of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.”

The Information Minister continued, “There will also be the development of six new regional hospitals and one extra-regional hospital for the Western Region.

“It is programmed to take between 12 months to complete each one. The project implementation committee chaired by Chief of Staff Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare has currently secured 88 of the 101 sites.”

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah added that government is advancing $100 million for the project to commence.

“Currently, the commencement of $100 million has been made available to the project through the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund. For the project themselves, it is budgeted at nearly $17 million for each district Hospitals.”

“The district and specialised hospitals are being funded by the government of Ghana, but for the Regional hospitals, EPC arrangements have been made that come with their own funding associated with it.

“Contractors for the various projects have also been procured and are commencing work with the first set starting from this week.”