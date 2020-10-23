Mr. Simon Osei Mensah, the Minister, said this is to curb any disturbances before and after the December 7 elections.

Starting from tomorrow, we are going to deploy both the police and the military into our communities. You will see them in their numbers in our communities”. Simon Osei Mensah revealed in an interview with Kumasi based Pure FM.

“The region in collaboration with the ministry of energy is going to light crime-prone areas of the region”, he added

The Regional Minister’s revelation comes in response to the current insecurity situation in the country with some recorded murder cases in the Ashanti Region in particular.

The minister insisted that his men are going to match anyone who has planned to bring violence during the process boot-for-boot.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei Mensah

“But what I will say is, we are not going to allow anyone who has planned to fool around the up-coming election to bring insecurity. There is no way we are going to give them a chance. The police and the military will deal with such people amicably”. Mr Osei said.

President Akufo-Addo has disclosed the readiness of his government to ensure a peaceful and free elections on December 7.