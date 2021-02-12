He told the Appointments Committee of Parliament (ACP) during his vetting Thursday, February 11, 2021, that the military bases would support the police to ensure law and order, as well as protect the citizenry and the country.

According to him, "As much as possible, the military wants to put a regiment in each region. Temporarily, we have a military presence in all 16 regions. We also intend to have military bases across all the borders, as well as a minimum of 15 military bases in the entire north to enhance the fight against terrorism and make Ghana an oasis of peace.

"We're ensuring that we'll put military bases across the 16 regions and ensuring that the northern and coastal belts are safe so that we have an envelope of security."

Dominic Nitiwul

He stated that the government intended to establish 15 Forward Operating Bases in the northern part of the country to help in combating terrorism.

"To help fight against terrorism in the country, we have been pitching bases across the borders to ensure that Ghana is safe.

"The plan is very far advanced to ensure that we have a minimum of 15 bases across the Northern Region to ensure that we are all safe, he noted.