ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GRA announces implementation of 10% tax on lotto winnings starting January 1st, 2024

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a recent development, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has unveiled plans to implement a 10% tax on winnings from lotto games across the country starting January 1st, 2024.

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)

This applies to both the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and private lotto operators (PLOs).

Recommended articles

The GRA's decision to impose a 10% tax on lotto winnings marks a significant shift in the taxation landscape for individuals who strike it lucky in the popular game of chance. The new policy is expected to affect a wide range of lotto players, from casual participants to those who engage in the activity more regularly.

Lotto players who secure winnings will now be subject to a 10% tax on their financial windfalls. The move by the GRA has been met with criticism, they argue that the implementation will reduce their winnings

However the GRA and the government as part of ongoing efforts to diversify revenue sources and fund essential development projects by tapping into the income generated from lotto games, the GRA aims to bolster public finances and support initiatives that benefit the broader Ghanaian population.

ADVERTISEMENT
GRA
GRA Pulse Ghana
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Locally made jeep

Ghana Armed Forces unveils locally made jeep

Traders in Kantamanto hail IGP

Traders hail IGP for improved security at Kantamanto

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pulse Picks: 5 accidents in 2023 that should make road safety a priority

Pastor Mensa Otabil

We always think Governments must solve our problems- Mensa Otabil