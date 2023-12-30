This applies to both the National Lottery Authority (NLA) and private lotto operators (PLOs).
GRA announces implementation of 10% tax on lotto winnings starting January 1st, 2024
In a recent development, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has unveiled plans to implement a 10% tax on winnings from lotto games across the country starting January 1st, 2024.
The GRA's decision to impose a 10% tax on lotto winnings marks a significant shift in the taxation landscape for individuals who strike it lucky in the popular game of chance. The new policy is expected to affect a wide range of lotto players, from casual participants to those who engage in the activity more regularly.
Lotto players who secure winnings will now be subject to a 10% tax on their financial windfalls. The move by the GRA has been met with criticism, they argue that the implementation will reduce their winnings
However the GRA and the government as part of ongoing efforts to diversify revenue sources and fund essential development projects by tapping into the income generated from lotto games, the GRA aims to bolster public finances and support initiatives that benefit the broader Ghanaian population.
