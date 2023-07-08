ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GRA given a two-week ultimatum to clarify Safaritech contract

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram has expressed concerns regarding the relationship between GRA and Safaritech, a delisted UK company.

James Klutse Avedzi
James Klutse Avedzi

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in light of this has been issued a two-week ultimatum by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, to provide parliament with evidence of a contract with auditing firm Safaritech.

Recommended articles

PAC, Chairman Avedzi has set a two-week deadline for the GRA to furnish the committee with details of the contract.

During a committee session, Chairman Avedzi urged the Commissioner-General to provide information on the relationship between GRA and Safaritech Ghana Limited.

Indicating that if necessary, the Commissioner-General may be called to provide further explanations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Mr. Commissioner General, you can provide the relationship you have with Safaritech Ghana Limited to the Chair through the clerk of the Committee. If there is a need for us to call you for further explanation we will do so.” he said

This contract has recently become a subject of dispute between the telecommunications giant MTN and the GRA regarding tax quotations.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late James Lutterodt

‘It hasn’t been easy’ – Father of late Ketasco NSMQ star speaks about how he died

James Lutterodt

2021 NSMQ contestant allegedly dies from food poisoning

Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park1

Bethel Kofi Mamphey: 29-year-old former student of Achimota School behind refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects fight in court, judge remands them

Ablekuma bullion van robbery suspects 'fight' in court, judge remands them