The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in light of this has been issued a two-week ultimatum by the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), James Klutse Avedzi, to provide parliament with evidence of a contract with auditing firm Safaritech.
GRA given a two-week ultimatum to clarify Safaritech contract
Sam George, MP for Ningo Prampram has expressed concerns regarding the relationship between GRA and Safaritech, a delisted UK company.
PAC, Chairman Avedzi has set a two-week deadline for the GRA to furnish the committee with details of the contract.
During a committee session, Chairman Avedzi urged the Commissioner-General to provide information on the relationship between GRA and Safaritech Ghana Limited.
Indicating that if necessary, the Commissioner-General may be called to provide further explanations.
“Mr. Commissioner General, you can provide the relationship you have with Safaritech Ghana Limited to the Chair through the clerk of the Committee. If there is a need for us to call you for further explanation we will do so.” he said
This contract has recently become a subject of dispute between the telecommunications giant MTN and the GRA regarding tax quotations.
