GRA given a two-week ultimatum to clarify Safaritech contract

PAC, Chairman Avedzi has set a two-week deadline for the GRA to furnish the committee with details of the contract.

During a committee session, Chairman Avedzi urged the Commissioner-General to provide information on the relationship between GRA and Safaritech Ghana Limited.

Indicating that if necessary, the Commissioner-General may be called to provide further explanations.

“Mr. Commissioner General, you can provide the relationship you have with Safaritech Ghana Limited to the Chair through the clerk of the Committee. If there is a need for us to call you for further explanation we will do so.” he said