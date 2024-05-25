ADVERTISEMENT
GRA is the biggest purveyor of corruption in the public service - Sam George

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram constituency, Sam Nartey George, has made startling accusations against the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), alleging it is the largest purveyor of corruption within the public service.

Sam Nartey George

In a recent interview on Joy TV, the outspoken MP expressed deep concern over the prevalence of corruption within GRA, asserting that it undermines efforts to mobilize revenue for national development.

According to George, the GRA's inefficiencies and corrupt practices have contributed significantly to revenue shortfalls in the country.

This statement follows the release of the comprehensive KPMG report by President Akufo-Addo on May 22, which unveiled Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) owing the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) a substantial sum of GH¢ 31.88 million in unpaid taxes spanning eight months of service provision.

This sum encompasses accrued interest, amounting to approximately GH¢ 18.50 million as of January 31, 2024.

The Member of Parliament (MP) commented on the matter, noting that various institutions have been brought before the public accounts committee due to the Auditor General's discovery of untaxed transactions.

“In fact, sometimes we impose penalties on them to pay with interest. The withholding tax is not supposed to be withheld by SML; it is GRA's responsibility to make the payment. So, when GRA was transferring payment to SML, they should have been aware that taxes needed to be withheld.”

“It seems that GRA itself is facing pressure in this arrangement. Due to the significant influence of SML's leaders and the relationship between SML and GRA, individuals are experiencing immense pressure, hindering them from fulfilling even the most basic obligations. Essentially, it appears that corruption is taking place, and the spoils are being divided.

"So, when a police officer is involved in armed robbery, who apprehends them?” he said.

