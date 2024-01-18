ADVERTISEMENT
Gunmen kill Deputy Registrar of Bolga Technical University

Emmanuel Tornyi

Gunmen, yet to be identified, fatally shot Alhassan Azumah, recently promoted to Deputy Registrar at Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU).

The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on January 17, 2024, outside his Sokabisi residence.

Azumah was walking when two assailants on a motorbike shot him multiple times before fleeing.

Alhassan Azumah Pulse Ghana

The tragic event has left the university's staff and students in shock.

