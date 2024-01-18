The incident occurred around 7:00 pm on January 17, 2024, outside his Sokabisi residence.
Gunmen kill Deputy Registrar of Bolga Technical University
Gunmen, yet to be identified, fatally shot Alhassan Azumah, recently promoted to Deputy Registrar at Bolgatanga Technical University (BTU).
Azumah was walking when two assailants on a motorbike shot him multiple times before fleeing.
The tragic event has left the university's staff and students in shock.
