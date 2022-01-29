Guyana to export 120 ready-made wooden houses to Ghana this year

According to him, the Guyanese government aims to promote and expand the local value chain for the country’s wood products and secure long term markets in Ghana and other parts of the world.

“For [this] initiative, 120 pre-fab houses will be manufactured using local wood and exported to Ghana this year, in an effort to secure a long-term relationship with this potential market,” Singh said as quoted by inewsguyana.com.

Last year, Guyanese President Dr Irfaan Ali announced his Administration’s plans to create 1000 model houses in Silica City – his brain-child initiative to establish a modern city in Guyana – using mostly local productions and labour.

READ ALSO: Robbers shoot Ghanaian prison officer to death for refusing to surrender bag

According to him, the initiative would enhance his country’s forestry and manufacturing sectors’ ability to produce products that meet local, regional and international demands and standards.

When Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia led a high-level delegation which included private sector representatives to Guyana, President Ali had urged the two countries to take advantage of the prefabricated housing and other business opportunities for mutual benefits.

“Imagine if we combine our efforts in the housing needs, even in our two markets, and then sharing the experience, sharing the market and the capital, what we can achieve out there,” President Ali said.

Pre-fab houses are built in parts and then shipped to a final destination to be assembled.

The 700 square feet buildings will cost US$25,000.