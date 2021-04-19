RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GWCL announces water cuts to parts of Accra over damaged pipeline

Authors:

Pulse News

The Ghana Water Company has announced some areas in the capital city will be without water as officials work to replace some damaged pipeline.

Water supply to parts of Accra to be interrupted for pipeline repairs

Pulse Ghana

The interruption in water supply will be between Thursday, April 22, and Monday, April 26, 2021.

“The Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), wishes to inform the general public, that there will be an interruption of water supply to the eastern part of the Greater Accra Region from Thursday the 22

“GWCL engineers will be replacing two hundred meters(200m) of a weak session of the main 42-inch transmission pipeline from Kpong to Tema, around Gbetsele junction, which is causing GWCL to lose several volumes of water daily and consequently having a serious impact on the volumes available for consumption,” the GWCL said in a statement.

Areas to be affected include Afienya, Apallonia, Gbetsele, Ashaiman, Katamanso, Kakasunanka, Adjei Kojo, East Legon Trasaco.

All the communities in Tema (Community 1 to 25), Free Zones enclave, Tema Industrial Area, Dawhenya, Prampram, Spintex Road, Batsonaa, Coca Cola, Kasapreko, Manet, Lashibi, Klagon, Sakumono, and surrounding communities.

GWCL however says measures have been put in place to ameliorate the situation.

  • The Government’s COVID-19 free water reservoirs will still be filled with water tankers to enable consumers to fetch for free.
  • Essential service providers like the hospitals and schools will also be served with water tankers.
  • Most importantly, consumers should/must store water ahead of the shutdown to reduce the impact of the shutdown.

