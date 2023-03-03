According to the Ghana Hajj Board the deadline for this year’s fee is April 30, 2023.
Hajj Board charging 75K for this year’s pilgrimage
The 2023 edition of the Hajj Pilgrimage will cost prospective pilgrims $6,500 (GH₵75,000), a statement issued stated.
The Board further noted in its statement that prospective pilgrims have until March 31, 2023 to make payment because the fee may change afterwards based on prevailing exchange rate of the USD after March ending.
“Prospective pilgrims are therefore encouraged to pay early through any of the 42 accredited Hajj agents nationwide in order to secure their slots,” the statement added.
President Nana Akufo-Addo in February reconstituted the Hajj Board.
The new composition is as follows:
HAJJ BOARD
1.Alhaji Ben Abdallah Banda- Chairman
2.Habib Iddrisu - Member
3.Hajia Safia Mohammed - Member
4.Chief Saddique Jimala III - Member
5.Sheikh Amin Bonsu - Member
6.Alhaji Inusah Amadau - Member
7.Osumanu Yunusah
8.Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed - Member
9.Seidu Zakaria - Member
10.Abdul Rahman Alhassan Gomda - Member
11.Alhaji Musah Akambonga - Member
12.Hajia Azara Haroun - Member
HAJJ BOARD SECRETARIAT
13.Alhaji Farouk Hamza - Executive Secretary
14.Ibrahim Adjei - Member
15.Ahmed Abu - Member
16.Ahmed Tijani - Member
