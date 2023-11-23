Harry Maguire accepted my criticism and worked on his performance - Adongo

The legislator on Tuesday rendered an apology to the English player for earlier comparing him to the Head of Ghana’s Economic Management Team, Dr Bawumia for poor performance.

Speaking in an interview on JoyFM's Newsnight on Wednesday to react to the new development, he said “Often I find as a very important way discussing very important matters that diffuses the tension and takes away the pressure so we can focus on nation-building without the bitterness.

AFP

ADVERTISEMENT





"So it has created the situation where I had to use Harry Maguire without any bad feelings at all but at least I have brought a very important closure to that conversation because he is a professional with his career ahead of him. Incidentally, the work that I did reflect on him negatively, but I am happy that he is a very true professional.

"I said it at a time when he had a very difficult past in his career and it reflected exactly what was going on but he took that on, was motivated by that and has worked very hard to bring his career back on track. And I am happy that he has brought a very happy ending to that conversation."