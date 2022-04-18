Hawkers on the streets of Accra will be prosecuted after Easter — Henry Quartey

He said a task force made up of 1,000 members has been formed to ensure such traders operating along the streets of the Central Business District comply with the sanitation by-laws.

Addressing the press, Henry Quartey said "We have teamed up with the Ghana Armed Forces, and have trained about 1,000 men to be deployed to help implement the sanitation by-laws across the region. We are hoping to organize a passing out ceremony for them, and give uniforms to go into the region to enforce the laws."

Pulse Ghana

He also called on the traders to move into available spaces at the markets after the festivities or have themselves to blame.