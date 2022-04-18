This he said forms part of the government's agenda to decongest the streets of Accra.
Hawkers on the streets of Accra will be prosecuted after Easter — Henry Quartey
The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has warned recalcitrant traders caught hawking along the streets will be arrested and prosecuted after the Easter festivities.
He said a task force made up of 1,000 members has been formed to ensure such traders operating along the streets of the Central Business District comply with the sanitation by-laws.
Addressing the press, Henry Quartey said "We have teamed up with the Ghana Armed Forces, and have trained about 1,000 men to be deployed to help implement the sanitation by-laws across the region. We are hoping to organize a passing out ceremony for them, and give uniforms to go into the region to enforce the laws."
He also called on the traders to move into available spaces at the markets after the festivities or have themselves to blame.
"We want to send a strong signal to them that after the Easter holidays, anybody found selling along the streets will be arrested and prosecuted. The trained 1000 men who have passed out of the training with the military will be deployed from next week to enforce these by-laws. The traders should move into the markets for their trade," he stated.
