Herbert Krapa takes oath as new ECG board chairman

Acknowledging the challenges that have beset the company, Dr. Prempeh stressed the collective obligation to ensure the ECG fulfills its mandate and urged Hon. Krapa to earnestly consider the trust and expectations vested in him by the President, emphasizing the need for decisive action and exemplary leadership.

“I urge you, Chairman, to reflect deeply on the trust and expectations placed upon you by the President of the Republic. Your foremost duty is to justify this confidence through your actions and leadership. You are acutely aware of the vexed matters and therefore do not doubt that you will, with the necessary support, stem the tide”

In response, Hon. Krapa, who also serves as Deputy Minister for Energy, pledged to lead the company with integrity, transparency, and a steadfast focus on delivering value to the Ghanaian people.

