Here are 10 key points from the leaked tape between Jakpa and Godfred Dame

Evans Annang

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) released a 16-minute audio recording alleging that the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, coached a key witness, Richard Jakpa, to implicate Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority Leader, in a high-profile legal case.

Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame
Richard Jakpa and Godfred Dame

The release of this tape has stirred significant controversy and raised questions about the integrity of the legal proceedings against Dr Ato Forson, who is facing charges of causing financial loss to the state in relation to the procurement of ambulances.

The tape, purportedly featuring conversations between the AG and the witness, suggests that the witness was being instructed on how to frame his testimony to ensure Dr Forson's culpability.

We, at Pulse Ghana, summarised 10 key talking points from the controversial tape and they are below:

Accusations of Manipulation:

  • The National Democratic Congress (NDC) accused Attorney-General Godfred Dame of coaching Richard Jakpa to skew evidence to help prosecute Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.

Ambulance Purchase Contract Details:

  • The conversation started with discussions on the ambulance contracts, Letters of Credit (LC), and financial procedures. Jakpa explained that the contract required payment through irrevocable LCs for every tranche of 50 ambulances.

LCs as Financial Security:

  • Jakpa elaborated that LCs act as financial security for suppliers, becoming payable when shipping documents are presented, not upon delivery in Ghana.
Ethical Dilemma:

  • Jakpa expressed his ethical concerns, stating he couldn’t dishonestly alter his testimony to implicate Dr. Ato Forson, whom he believes to be innocent.
Godfred Dame
Godfred Dame Pulse Ghana

Concerns About Recording:

  • Dame expressed fears about the conversation being recorded, which Jakpa attempted to allay.
Meetings with Justice Kulendi:

  • Jakpa mentioned multiple meetings with Dame at Supreme Court Justice Yonny Kulendi’s home, discussing the case.

Accusations Against Anemana:

  • Jakpa accused Anemana of authorizing payments despite issues raised by Ghana International Bank, implicating him in the irregularities.

Former Finance Minister’s Involvement:

  • Discussions touched on a letter from former Finance Minister Seth Terkper regarding the suspension of production, which was overridden by an A-G’s legal opinion.

Health Ministry’s Role:

  • Jakpa criticized the Health Ministry’s decision to refuse pre-shipment inspection under Sherry Ayittey’s tenure.

Medical Excuse Proposal:

  • Dame suggested Jakpa use a medical excuse to delay court proceedings, which Jakpa acknowledged but expressed concerns about potential repercussions.
Evans Annang

