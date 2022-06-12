Here are the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral

The cathedral will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, and multi-use spaces.

It will also be home to Africa’s first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.

The Secretariat of the National Cathedral of Ghana is pleased to announce the appointment of Apostle Prof. Opoku Onyinah as the New Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Making the announcement to the Board of Trustees at the Presidency on Monday, February 8, 2021, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, expressed his satisfaction that in Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah, a suitable and worthy replacement has been found for founding Trustee Chairman, Most Rev Samuel Asante Antwi, who passed away on September 13, 2020.

In his acceptance remarks, Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah expressed the appreciation of the Trustees to the President for the privilege to serve as Trustees, and his personal gratitude for the honour done him by the President. He expressed the hope that, collectively, he and the

The team will work to ensure the completion of the National Cathedral.

Apostle Prof Opoku Onyinah brings to the Chairmanship of the Board of Trustees, distinguished service to the Church in Ghana, Africa, and globally.

He is the immediate past Chairman of the Church of Pentecost International, the founding Rector of Pentecost University College, and later its Chancellor.

Work on the National Cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions in the contract which enjoins them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Part of the letter reads "Due to the lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the contract to mitigate costs."

"In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement.

"This notice of termination takes effect on the 14th of March 2022 you are therefore requested to hand in all properties (i.e safety equipment, etc) belonging to the company in your possession to the HR office by close of work of the same day," it added.

Pulse.com.gh lists the 13-member Board of Trustees who are championing the construction of the National Cathedral amidst economic hardship in the country.