Here's why gov't terminated three Agenda 111 contracts

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the project was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Three.

The proposed project will boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government's commitment to ensuring universal healthcare for all citizens.

Briefing the media at Trede in the Ashanti region, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare said some of the hospitals which are behind schedule have been terminated.

He explained that the contracts of three contractors were terminated due to non-performance and failure to meet the required standards.

"As we have indicated, we will not compromise on the standards of these hospitals and the construction timelines which is why we have moved quickly to terminate the contracts of these contractors," he said.