Here's why gov't terminated three Agenda 111 contracts

Emmanuel Tornyi

Three contractors involved in the construction of health facilities under the government's Agenda 111 project have been terminated.

Agenda 111
Agenda 111

Agenda 111 is part of a massive vision for Ghana's healthcare sector, the realization of which will lead to Ghana becoming a Centre of Medical Excellence and a destination for medical tourism.

The Agenda 111 project includes 101 district hospitals, six regional hospitals in the newly created regions, two specialised hospitals in the middle and northern belts, as well as a regional hospital in the Western Region and renovation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital.

The objective of the project was to significantly deepen the delivery of quality healthcare at the district level, and boost access to healthcare services for all citizens towards ensuring the attainment of the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal Three.

The proposed project will boost the provision of healthcare infrastructure in line with the government's commitment to ensuring universal healthcare for all citizens.

Briefing the media at Trede in the Ashanti region, the Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Nsiah Asare said some of the hospitals which are behind schedule have been terminated.

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare
Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare Pulse Ghana

He explained that the contracts of three contractors were terminated due to non-performance and failure to meet the required standards.

"As we have indicated, we will not compromise on the standards of these hospitals and the construction timelines which is why we have moved quickly to terminate the contracts of these contractors," he said.

In 2021, the government secured a US$100 million start-up fund through the Ghana Investment Infrastructure Fund (GIIF) for the commencement of works on the 'Agenda 111' district, specialised and regional hospitals across the country.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
