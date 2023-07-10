The nearly three-hour downpour saw Ho flooded. The main storm gutter in the capital could not contain the gushing water flooding the roads and shops in the process.
Ho floods: Residents count their losses after heavy downpour
The Volta Regional capital Ho, experienced heavy downpours over the weekend resulting in flooding thereby creating fear and panic among residents.
No life was lost, but the receding waters caused extensive damage to properties.
The victims, however, appealed to the government to assist them to replace their lost items.
However, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Divine Bosson, has appealed to residents living near large gutters, bridges, and culverts to relocate to higher grounds until the situation returned to normal.
He also called on individuals farming along the waterways, to refrain from that activity.
Bosson blamed the floods partly on the ceaseless and harmful practice of dumping refuse in gutters by some residents.
