His hospitalization came after falling ill following visits to various electoral areas as part of his campaign wrap-up activities.
Hospitalized Nyantakyi discharged to join election
Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president and Ejisu NPP primaries candidate, Nyantakyi, made a determined appearance at the voting center after being discharged from Asokore Mampong Hospital.
According to his team, health professionals have conducted checks on Nyantakyi, and he is expected to be in good health to participate in the election.
His swift recovery has enabled him to join the electoral fray once again.
Nine aspirants are vying for the parliamentary candidacy of the NPP in the forthcoming by-election prompted by the passing of the Ejisu MP in March, following a brief illness.
