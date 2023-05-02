In its mission to inspire the next generation of change-makers in Africa who are passionate about making a difference and challenging the status quo, HAG has released its annual publication to highlight and celebrate the remarkable achievements of individuals.
Humanitarian Awards Global unveils 100 Most Impactful 2022 Change Makers in Africa
The Humanitarian Awards Global (HAG) has unveiled its list of 100 inspiring and influential change-makers from Africa for 2022.
Recommended articles
HAG has been actively involved in reshaping the narrative around change makers through award ceremonies, educational initiatives, summits, and ranking publications.
Through this project, we not only aim to celebrate change-makers but also to showcase the individual and collective efforts of those who are genuinely inspiring the next generation of leaders, both within and beyond our borders.
The selection process for these individuals involved nominations, thorough background checks on their impact activities, and board justifications to shortlist the top 100 individuals for the year under review. The criteria for shortlisting included leadership drive, influence, consistency, and, most importantly, community and social impact.
Every year, some previously recognized change-makers are included in the list if they still meet the criteria and metrics, while new names also emerge.
This publication provides these agents of change with an invaluable opportunity to be inspired and to continue pursuing their passion for improving lives and making a difference in their respective fields.
Below is the list of Humanitarian Awards Global's ‘100 Most Impactful Change Makers: Africa 2022,’ presented in alphabetical order.
Abena Osei-Poku-Ghana-Managing Director, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd
Abiola Bawuah-Nigeria-ED/CEO, UBA Africa
Abisoye Ajayi-Akinfolarin - Nigeria- Founder, Pearls Africa Foundation
Agnes Binagwaho - Rwanda- Minister of Health and Vice Chancellor of the University of Global Health Equity
Alhassan Susso, Gambia - Educator and founder of the African Leadership Group
Amadu Mohammed-Ghana-Helping girls in learn to code.
Amina J. Mohammed- Nigeria: Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations
Ariana Oluwole-Sierra Leone-Providing access to early childhood education and mental health care.
Aya Chebbi - Tunisia -Activist, blogger, and the first-ever African Union Youth Envoy.
Beatrice Agyemang Abbey-Ghana-CEO Media General
Beldina Opiyo-Omolo, Kenya - Advocate for women's rights and founder of The Light Box
Bethlehem Tilahun Alemu - Ethiopia- Entrepreneur and founder of soleRebels, a footwear brand that uses recycled materials and employs local artisans.
Betty Adera -Kenya-Social Advocate for Peace and Justice
Betty Makoni - Zimbabwe: She founded the Girl Child Network, which provides shelter, education, and counseling to girls who have been abused or forced into early marriages.
Bience Gawanas -Namibia- lawyer and advocate for women's health and rights
Bogolo Kenewendo-Botswana - Africa Director & Special Advisor, UN Climate Change High-Level Champions
Boniface Mwangi - Kenya -Photojournalist and activist who has campaigned against police brutality, corruption, and social inequality.
Brenda Katushemererwe, Uganda - Founder of Women in Technology Uganda
Chef Elijah Amoo Addo-Ghana-Founder and Executive Director of Food for All Africa, West Africa's first and largest food bank in Ghana
Chouchou Namegabe - Congo-Journalist and advocate for survivors of sexual violence
Christelle Kwizera, Rwanda - Founder of Water Access Rwanda
David Sengeh - Sierra Leone - Engineer and social entrepreneur who is the founder of Global Minimum Inc
Divine Ndhlukula, Zimbabwe - Advocate for women's entrepreneurship and founder of SECURICO Security Services
Doreen Moracha - Kenya: She started the "Because Womxn" campaign to raise awareness about the discrimination and violence faced by women, particularly those living with HIV/AIDS.
Dr. Daniel Masaba- Uganda- A practicing medical doctor and a passionate poultry farmer.
Dr. Ola Brown – Nigeria- Founder of Health Cap Africa
Dr. Victor Abbey FCILG MIoD-Ghana-Strategic Leadership. Risk and Change Management Consultant
Dr. Denis Mukwege - Democratic Republic of Congo - Human rights activist and founded the Panzi Hospital, which specializes in the treatment of survivors of sexual violence
Dr. Farida Allaghi - Libyan Women's Rights Activist and Politician
Dr. Genevieve Pearl Duncan Obuobi-Ghana-Lead Consultant on Cx, Leadership, and SME, Tarragon Edge Limited. Country Chair G100 (Youth Enterprise and Leadership Wing)
Dr. Georges Bwelle -Cameroon- Trekking through mud, rivers, and jungle to provide free medical care
Dr. Hawa Abdi - Somalia: She founded a hospital and refugee camp in war-torn Somalia, providing medical care, education, and food to thousands of displaced people.
Dr. Helena Ndume-Namibia-Giving hundreds of people their sight back for free
Dr. Jane Aronson- Ethiopia- Founder and CEO of the Worldwide Orphans Foundation
Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala - Nigeria-Director-General of the World Trade Organization and former Nigerian Minister of Finance
Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo-Ghana-Certified High-Performance Coach and Philanthropist
Ekhlas Ahmed - Human Rights Activist and Founder of the Darfur Women Network
Ekow Mensah-Ghana-Passionate about raising African Women Millionaires (WomanRising), Empowering Young People to Start & Grow Businesses, Promoting SDG, ESG & DEI & Building a Unicorn Startup.
Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Liberia: First female president of Liberia and Nobel Peace laureate
Fatima Mohammed Habib- Nigeria-Social entrepreneur and founder of Advocacy for Human Value Foundation
Fatoumata Ba - Senegal -Activist and the founder of JokkoSanté, an organization that provides health care services to people in rural Senegal using mobile technology.
Fred Swaniker - Ghana-Founder of the African Leadership Group, which operates several institutions focused on training and developing young African leaders.
Graça Machel - Mozambic- Politician and humanitarian
H.E. Bineta Diop -Senegalese- Special Envoy on Women, Peace and Security, African Union Commission
Hauwa Ibrahim - Nigerian Lawyer and Human Rights Activist
Hon: Andy Okrah-Ghana-Transformational leadership advocate, Young Professionals, and Youth Coalition, YPYC
Hon: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa-Ghana- Member of Parliament for the North Tongu
Humphrey Nabimanya- Uganda-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Reach A Hand Uganda
Ibukun Awosika, Nigeria: Founder and CEO, The Chair Centre Group
Ifeyinwa Omesiete – Co-Founder, Nutrition4Kids
Ilwad Elman, Somalia: Founder, Elman Peace Centre
Irene Asare-Ghana- Global HR Director - BBC News and Current Affairs | Human Capital Expert & Executive Coach
Irene Charnley, South Africa: Founder, Smile Communications
Izehi Anuge-Nigeria-Values Ed Socialpreneur, Creating Measurable, Interactive, Experiential Tools and Resources
Jermaine Gibbs-Ghana- Street Photography
John Affaidzi Appiah-Ghana-CEO(A-League Consult) & President(African Chamber For Youth Development), Managing Director(Koforidua Clinic)
Jumoke Olowookere, Nigeria - Founder of the Child Dignity Foundation
Kakenya Ntaiya-Kenya- A former Top 10 CNN Hero educating Kenyan girls and saving them from early marriage.
Kamasa Dorothy- Ghana-Climate & Food Security Expert|Public Speaker|Researcher|Humanitarian|DIHAD Scholar|Global Citizen|Conservation Biologist|Volunteer
Khadija Patel - South Africa - Journalist and editor who is the co-founder of the Daily Vox, an online news site that aims to provide a platform for marginalized voices in South Africa
Khoudia Diop, Senegal - Advocate for diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry
Kobina Ackon-Ghana-(Wodemaya) Most Influential African Vlogger / YouTuber who started vlogging to change the negative stereotypes about Africans
Kumi Naidoo - South Africa - South Africa. Human rights activist who is the former Secretary General of Amnesty International.
Kwame A. A Opoku-Ghana-Award-Winning Futurist, Global Business Keynote Speaker, 2x Tedx Speaker, Brand Architect, Serial Entrepreneur
Lady Dentaa Amoateng MBE-Ghana- Entrepreneur, Actress, TV Presenter, Philanthropist
Leymah Gbowee - Liberia -Peace Activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate
Lorna Rutto - Kenya: Founded EcoPost
Louise Mushikiwabo, Rwanda: Secretary General, Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF)
Maggie Doyne - Uganda/Nepal: She founded the BlinkNow Foundation, which provides education, health care, and support to children and families in Nepal and Uganda.
Marcia Ashong-Ghana-Founder and CEO TheBoardroom Africa (TBR Africa)
Maria Rose Belding - Kenya: She founded the MEANS Database, which connects food donors with food banks and other organizations that serve the hungry.
Mariam Wallet Aboubakrine - Mali - Activist who is a strong advocate for the rights of indigenous peoples.
Martha Chumo, Kenya - Founder of Women in Tech Africa
Michael Leslie Bartlett-Vanderpuye-Ghana-Group Chairman- M&C Group (Global)
Mohamed Bzeek - Libya: Fostered more than 80 terminally ill children over the past 20 years, providing them with love and care
Mona Seif - Egyptian Human Rights Activist and Blogger
Mr. Alex Apau Dadey-Ghana-Executive Chairman of KGL Group & Board Chairman
Naomi Ruele - Botswana: She founded "The She Can Foundation
Nourane Owais, Tunisia - Advocate for women
Nyalong Ngong Deng, South Sudan - Advocate for girls' education
Odelia (Amma) Ntiamoah-Ghana-Global Director//Speaker: BBC Big Talk//Bloomberg Trained//Sustainability. I help companies and leaders communicate value for increased revenue
Orondaam Otto-Nigeria-Founder of Slum2School Africa
Oswald Anonadaga-Ghana-Founder & CEO, FloodGates
Patricia Obo-Nai-Ghana-Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana
Patrick And Frederick Mensah (Twins Diaries )-Ghana-Philanthropists, Content Creators| •Influencers| •Teachers
Rebecca Enonchong - Cameroonian entrepreneur and founder of AppsTech, a technology company that provides solutions to businesses in Africa and beyond.
Rinu Oduala-Nigeria-Youth Fellow, World Movement for Democracy
Salim Mohamed - Kenya: He founded "Greenpact,"
Samira Ibrahim - Egypt - human rights activist who has campaigned against female genital mutilation (FGM) and sexual harassment.
Satta Wahab, Liberia - Advocate for women's rights and education
Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej -Egypt-|| CEO, Merck Foundation
Sihle Tshabalala, South Africa - Founder of Brothers for All
Stephanie Busari -Nigeria-Multi-award winning journalist, notable for exclusively obtaining the “proof of life” video for the missing Chibok schoolgirls in the wake of the Bring Back Our Girls advocacy
Tsitsi Masiyiwa- Zimbabwe- Executive Chair and Co-Founder of Delta Philanthropies and Higherlife Foundation
Uche Ofodile-Ghana-CEO, MTN Benin
Vanessa Nakate, Uganda - Climate activist and founder of the Rise Up Movement
Victor Ochen - Uganda - Founded the African Youth Initiative Network. He is also the first Ugandan to be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Vusi Thembekwayo -South Africa-Global business authority and disruptor. A hard-working, committed venture capitalist and serial entrepreneur,
Wahu Kaara - Kenya - Kenyan. A social activist who is a strong advocate for human rights, social justice, and environmental sustainability.
William Kamkwamba, Malawi - Inventor and founder of Moving Windmills Project
Zannah Mustapha-Nigeria- Globally recognized humanitarian for educating children orphaned by the Boko Haram insurgency.
Zaynab Abdi, Somalia - Advocate for girls' education and empowerment
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh