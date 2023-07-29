Humanitarian Awards Global unveils nominees for 2023

Through the awards, the organizers honor and celebrate nominees’ incredible contributions of resources, leadership, and financial support made in inspiring generosity and giving hope to humanity.

The theme of the Award dubbed ‘Celebrating Change Makers’ will be putting the spotlight on these individuals and organizations which will not only be celebrated but also build a strong platform for them by giving them a voice and opportunities while they continue to build a positive change in the world.

The Humanitarian Award Global board and the research team, have been at work, rigorously sifting through, meticulously reviewing, and carefully analyzing over thousand submissions

The much-anticipated Awards event will be held on 28th October 2023 at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, Ghana.

This year’s program will gather change-makers from thirty-three countries into Ghana as the host country to be celebrated.

The event is sponsored by M&C Group, St Philip Enterprise and supported by Bel Beverages, Bel Aqua Mineral Water, Akwaaba Ushering Agency, Dd’s Cocktail and More, Tarragon Edge, Kobby Kyei News, and Theglobalheroes.com

