Humanitarian police officer Lance Corporal Agbeko nominated for two awards

The police officer has been fixing street lights, cleaning chocked gutters, helping disabled people, and more around Accra.
Simon Agbeko has been nominated by the 'Ghana Youth awards', an awards programme that recognises and rewards excellence across all sectors in the country as the 'Most outstanding youth of the year 2021'.
The officer was nominated together with an NGO he runs known as the 'Angelic Eyes Home of the Needy' as the 'Most Influential Youth in Community development' and the 'Most Influential Youth NGO' by organisers of the 'Ghana Influential Youth' awards.
The honour is indicative of one who has demonstrated leadership skills and made difference in society.
He said the nomination personifies the highest standards of service and character he has exhibited since he joined the police service.
Lance Corporal Simon Agbeko is an officer with the Accra Regional Police Command who has been changing the lives of the physically challenged on the street in Accra and shown that he's a true citizen and a true patriot in the country.