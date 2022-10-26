I can’t sack Ken Ofori-Atta for now – Akufo-Addo to agitating 80 NPP MPs

In a crunch meeting with the lawmakers at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo, from reports argued that the deal is near completion therefore the MPs should wait a little longer.

The President says, terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

Led by Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency, the MPs held a press conference today and called for Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen’s dismissals.

He said: “The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern known to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without any positive response.”

“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope to the financial sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.

Relatedly, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has filed a motion to have the Finance Minister impeached.

The Banda Ahenkro MP at a press briefing in Parliament on Tuesday, said both Majority and Minority leaders have already commenced discussion about the vote of censure against Mr. Ofori-Atta.

“The Honourable Haruna Iddrisu said it in a business committee yesterday. The motion is ready, he did not want to surprise the Majority Leader,” Mr. Banda said.