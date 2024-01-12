I chose a Belgian to be New Force spokesperson because Ghanaians were scared — Cheddar

During an interview on TV3 on January 11, 2024, Cheddar clarified that the reluctance of Ghanaians to openly step forward compelled him to appoint Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi, a Belgian national, as the spokesperson for the New Force.

He explained that despite initial interest from some Ghanaians, they eventually withdrew, possibly due to fear.

Cheddar stated "In the beginning of the New Force with the mask and everything, we have been speaking to people, so many people to join us. But, today I want to tell the nation that we tried so many people to be the spokesperson, but they were all scared and didn't want to use their faces."

Ms. Shalimar Abbuisi was deported in a move sparking accusations of unfair treatment and human rights violations.

She was deported after the state dropped the charge of obtaining a student permit with a false declaration and subsequently rearrested her.

Her lawyers had accused the Ghana Immigration Service of seeking to deport her as a reason for the withdrawal of the charge.