She said she has been abandoned by her family.

The medical officer known as Abena, narrating her ordeal said her husband, mother, and nine-month-old baby have not been tested since she tested positive for the disease two weeks ago.

According to her, due to her financial difficulties, her only choice is to join the public transport popularly known as 'Trotro' from Potsin in the Central region to Korle Bu Teaching hospital for treatment.

She said "We were given options of being admitted to the hospitals or isolating at home. I chose to self-isolate at home because I was scared of being charged when admitted. With where I stay at Potin, I can't afford a taxi or Uber to Korle-Bu. I am COVID-19 positive and I have been told to come for a checkup on my own. I board public transport when going."

"I have been home for two weeks now and I feel very bad. I am asymptomatic but the fact that you’ve been told you have COVID-19 is sad. I live with my husband and a 9-month-old baby. Because of COVID-19, I've had to send my baby to my mother. My husband stays in one room while I stay in one. There's been no contact tracing and testing. They asked me to take some medication with people I live with because they assume that once I have maybe they also have it," the nurse revealed on Accra-based Starr FM.