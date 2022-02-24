I haven’t granted Adwoa Safo any medical permission - Alban Bagbin

The Speaker explained that he does not determine who is present or absent in the Chamber of Parliament adding that the proceedings in the House expose whoever is present or absent.

“She didn’t received permission from me to absent herself from Parliament on health grounds. I want it to be known by all that I have not granted any such interview anywhere. I have not said anything like that anywhere.”

“The goals and proceedings of the House are so loud that she is absent without permission for all those days. That is on the face of the proceedings of the House. It is not the Speaker who determines who is present and who is absent.”

“The goals and proceeding will capture those who are present, those who are absent, and those who are absent with permission,” Mr. Bagbin explained on the Floor of the House on Thursday.

Pulse Ghana

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong has accused Adwoa Safo of holding the governing New Patriotic Party to ransom.