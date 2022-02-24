RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I haven’t granted Adwoa Safo any medical permission - Alban Bagbin

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has dismissed reports that he granted the MP for Dome Kwabenya to absent herself from Parliament.

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

He said he hasn’t granted any such permission to the Minister of Gender and Children be it on health grounds or any other grounds.

The Speaker explained that he does not determine who is present or absent in the Chamber of Parliament adding that the proceedings in the House expose whoever is present or absent.

“She didn’t received permission from me to absent herself from Parliament on health grounds. I want it to be known by all that I have not granted any such interview anywhere. I have not said anything like that anywhere.”

“The goals and proceedings of the House are so loud that she is absent without permission for all those days. That is on the face of the proceedings of the House. It is not the Speaker who determines who is present and who is absent.”

“The goals and proceeding will capture those who are present, those who are absent, and those who are absent with permission,” Mr. Bagbin explained on the Floor of the House on Thursday.

Sarah Adwoa Safo
Sarah Adwoa Safo Pulse Ghana

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region, Kennedy Agyapong has accused Adwoa Safo of holding the governing New Patriotic Party to ransom.

“Adwoa Safo is holding the whole NPP to ransom. It is the truth I’m saying. I won’t cover it up because I have two children with her so when she is doing something which is wrong, [I won’t say it]. What is going on in NPP is very annoying. We have pampered some people to the extent that they have become tin gods,” he said on his radio network Oman FM last Thursday.

