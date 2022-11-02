RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

I haven’t received a $25m contract to paint Accra – Akufo-Addo’s daughter clears the air

Evans Annang

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has strongly denied reports that she was given $25 million to beautify parts of Accra.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo
Gyankroma Akufo-Addo

She said the allegations of such a contract being perpetuated in the media should be disregarded.

Recommended articles

In a statement, the daughter of the President described the allegation as a fabrication.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.”

“It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it,” the statement added.

Some allegations on Social Media indicated that Gyankroma Akufo-Addo received $25 million to paint parts of the capital city.

READ HER FULL STATEMENT BELOW

CREATIVE ARTS AGENCY

In August 2018, Art for All was conceived. Its purpose was to beautify our capital city of Accra, to give a platform to our Ghanaian artists, to build art appreciation for its audience, and to serve as beautiful backdrops for videos, or photoshoots and be a tourist attraction.

Each site had a six-week workshop process to identify themes, locations, and artists. Each site was paid for with funds largely from the private sector, sourced solely by the Creative Arts Agency. No contract to paint a succession of bridges or underpasses has either been conceived, has ever been offered, or has ever been accepted. Indeed, any tender or contract awarded for such a project would have been made public.

Gyankroma, daughter of President Akufo-Addo
Gyankroma, daughter of President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

For the avoidance of any doubt, it is important to state that these projects were solely conceived, managed, and financially undertaken by The Creative Arts Agency, through its own fundraising activities.

Site 1, Ako Adjei, was funded by the private sector.

Site 2, Tetteh Quarshie, was paid for by myself, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

Site 3, was completed through the generosity of the creatively minded Ben Asante, CEO of Ghana Gas, understanding its social community importance.

The paint used for each site, again, was provided by Coral Paints and its CEO, who understand the importance of pushing visibility of Ghanaian artists. The absurdity of $25 million, or any amount for that matter, being awarded to myself to undertake this project is a disgusting narrative.

It is a complete fabrication being propagated by some shameless persons, and which, unfortunately, has been published by sections of the media. This project was not embarked upon to make profit, and there have been no lucrative contracts awarded for it.

All efforts to undermine my credibility through the publication of these falsehoods and baseless lies will not wash. I have instructed my lawyer to seek redress in the law courts against persons and media houses that published these falsehoods with the sole intention of destroying my reputation.

Gyankroma Akufo-Addo CEO, Creative Arts Agency

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Trotro diaries

Man dies over ₵2 fare increment after brawl with driver's mate

President Akufo-Addo

I can’t sack Ken Ofori-Atta for now – Akufo-Addo to agitating 80 NPP MPs

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana is in crisis - President Akufo-Addo announces

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo Addo to address Ghanaians today on the cost of living crisis, ailing economy