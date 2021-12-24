He said a suit by the Attorney General charging him for causing financial loss to the state is frivolous.
I just issued letters of credit - Ato Forson responds to Attorney General
Former Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has rejected claims that he authorized for the payments of purchases of ambulances by the erstwhile Mahama administration.
In a press conference in Accra, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament said the government just want to gag him.
“It should be noted that I, Cassiel Ato Forson did not authorize payment for the said £2,370,000. But my only job in the entire transaction was to request the issuance of letters of credit on the authority of the Minister responsible for Finance at the time,” he said.
He explained that a Letter of Credit was only a guarantee “that a buyer’s payment to a seller will be received on time and for the correct amount. And in the event that the buyer is unable to make a payment on the purchase, the bank will be required to recover the full or remaining amount of the purchase.”
“Letters of credit are not payment. I did not authorize payment,” he stressed.
He has, therefore, thrown a challenge to the government to provide evidence proving that he indeed authorized payment for the purchase of the said ambulances.
He said the prosecution over his involvement in the procurement of 200 ambulances is only an attempt to silence him because of his unrelenting stance against the proposed E-Levy bill.
The case relates to the procurement of 200 ambulances by the Prof. John Evans Atta Mills and John Mahama-led government. Documents filed by the AG’s office trace the events culminating into the alleged crimes to an announcement made in the 2009 State of the National Address regarding plans to procure ambulances for the country.
